News

Flashpoint 7/19/20: Michigan governor discusses statewide response to pandemic

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - In this June 17, 2020, pool file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing, Mich. A federal appeals court late Wednesday, June 24, 2020, halted a lower judge's ruling and kept closed gyms and fitness centers that Whitmer ordered shut months ago to curb the coronavirus. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File) (Michigan Governors Office)

DETROIT – With coronavirus cases on the rise, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state of emergency until Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, debates over schooling in the fall and the governor’s face mask mandate are heating up.

Whitmer will make an appearance this Sunday on Flashpoint to discuss her administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The primary election is on the horizon. Are we ready, or not?

Segment One

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses her administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment Two

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of The Detroit News and Stephen Henderson, host of WDET’s show, Detroit Today talk about upcoming primary election.

