Flashpoint 7/26/20: Head of Beaumont Health System and DPSCD talk about navigating through pandemic

DETROIT – Parents of summer school students in Detroit have shared a glimpse of what schools could look like in the fall. It appears schooling in the fall will be troublesome.

On Sunday Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent, Nickolai Vitti, will talk about schooling in the fall. The conversation with Vitti comes after two Detroit students attending in-person summer school tested positive for coronavirus.

Then Beaumont Health System is being rocked by more than the pandemic. There will be a discussion about what it is facing with Beaumont Health System CEO, John Fox.

And the Michigan Primary Election is only days away. Guests will also talk about how to be prepared for the voting process.

Segment One

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent, Nickolai Vitti.

Segment Two

Beaumont Health System CEO, John Fox.

See the number of COVID-19 patients treated by Beaumont compared to other hospital systems here.

Segment Three

Jill Alper of Alper Strategies and Steve Mitchell of Mitchell Research and Communications talk about the Michigan Primary Elections.

Segment Four

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.