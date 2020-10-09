Kim DeGiulio’s coronavirus experience

Kim DeGiulio brings you traffic with a smile on Local 4 News Today, but recently she was diagnosed with COVID-19. See how it happened and how she handled it, Monday at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4.

“It just took one person! ...And you don’t know how your body is gonna react. Is it gonna be a very severe case? Is it going to be mild? Am I going to be asymptomatic?”

Find out what she did right, what she’d do differently, and the big lesson learned. For another first-hand account with the virus, you can see anchor Evrod Cassimy’s coronavirus recovery story HERE, too.

Watch as Kim shares her experience at 6:30 a.m. Monday on Local 4 News Today.