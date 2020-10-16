Flashpoint 10/18/20: Interviews with US Senate candidates Gary Peters and John James

DETROIT – Michigan’s knock-down drag-out US Senate race is contentious, tight and all over the airwaves.

On Sunday’s special hour-long episode of Flashpoint both candidates in the race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican candidate John James will discuss their positions on critical issues.

The interviews will be done individually and cover a wide range of issues.

Plus, one million Michiganders have already voted more than two weeks before election day. We will break down what that means on Sunday too.

Segment one

Republican candidate John James

Segment Two

Democratic Sen. Gray Peters