Marian Mustangs volleyball team returns to virtual training after high school sports put on hold

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Many student-athletes are disappointed with the new COVID-19 restrictions, especially the Marian Mustang volleyball team.

The Mustangs knocked off the No. 1 team in the State-Mercy to win the regional title. It’s the same team that beat the Mustangs last playoffs.

They thought they might play the quarterfinal round on Tuesday night, but the decision was made by the Michigan High School Athletic Association to suspend all tournaments immediately.

The team will return to virtual training. The hope is after the three weeks are over they can finish what they started.

