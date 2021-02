Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Hear from residents as ice jams cause flooding along St. Clair River

Ice jams along the St. Clair River have flooded main roads and homes Tuesday from Algonac to Port Huron. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for southeastern St. Clair County until 10 a.m. Wednesday.