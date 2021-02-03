Homes along St. Clair River impacted by flooding

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Ice jams along the St. Clair River have flooded main roads and homes Tuesday from Algonac to Port Huron.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for southeastern St. Clair County until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“I’ve lived here for about 45 years now and the water is higher than I’ve ever seen it,” said Bill Gratopp of Algonac.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, two icebreaking ships -- the U.S. Coast Guard Bristol Bay and the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon -- have been conducting icebreaking operations to ease the flooding.

“Griffon was underway until 8:30 p.m. flushing ice that is contributing to the flooding, and both cutters will resume icebreaking operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Bristol Bay, normally homeported in Detroit, is staged in Algonac, Mich. for the overnight hours,” read a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is advising residents impacted by the flood to contact their local emergency managers, “who will process reports with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard in the safest and most efficient manner.”

