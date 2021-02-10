Nightside Report Feb. 9, 2021: Detroit Zoo staff shocked after polar bear killed, New Oakland County human trafficking unit makes arrests in Madison Heights

‘I wish we understood what happened’: Detroit Zoo staff shocked after polar bear killed

DETROIT – A female polar bear at the Detroit Zoo was killed during a mating attempt on Monday.

Staff at the zoo said they’re in shock. A 20-year-old bear named Anana was killed by 16-year-old Nuka.

“I wish we understood what happened yesterday with the polar bears,” Detroit Zoo Chief Life Sciences Officer Scott Carter said. “We don’t understand exactly what happened that caused the conflict that resulted in her death. We are trying to learn as much as we can. The male that she was with has been with other females. He’s the father of the little cubs that we have now. He’s never shown behavior like this towards a female before.”

