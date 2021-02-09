Nightside Report Feb. 8, 2021: Defense attorney killed in crash involving Detroit police vehicle, How the return to indoor dining went for Metro Detroit restaurants

Community mourns defense attorney killed in crash involving Detroit police cruiser

DETROIT – On Monday, well known Detroit defense attorney and radio host, Cliff Woodards, was killed in a crash involving a police vehicle around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Jeffries Service Drive and W. Chicago.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident that took the life of one of our city’s most outspoken and beloved residents, attorney Cliff Woodards. Cliff was a unique, relevant voice in our city. My thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

One of the factors in the crash was the speed of the Detroit Police Department cruiser going into the intersection at night with limited visibility and weather conditions already less than ideal.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Quick burst of snow, more cold temperatures

There’s a little bit of snow and a whole lot of cold in this week’s forecast.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Be Informed

How the return to indoor dining went for Metro Detroit restaurants

Studies show that eating at restaurants is a high-risk activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant capacity is capped at 25 percent, they have to close by 10 p.m. and there are rules about social distancing. Restaurants have had to make major changes.

Click here to read more.

Meijer to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Michigan stores: What to know

Meijer is launching a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at stores across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses in its first week.

Meijer says the vaccines will be administered to Michiganders 65 years and older who have pre-registered through the company’s vaccine registration process.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Michigan officials lay out testing guidelines as high school contact sports allowed to resume

Student-athletes in Michigan can return to two of four contact sports, but there are new guidelines put in place by state officials.

The state’s guidance was revealed online on Sunday night. It’s eight pages that take into account many differing scenarios. They put testing protocols as a main point because they know students are not going to want to wear masks.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 --