Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gives rave review of Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Dave Portnoy, from Barstool Sports, has spent years reviewing pizza places all across the country.

A good review from him can send phones at pizza joints ringing off the hook.

Fredi The PizzaMan in Melvindale recently received one of Portnoy’s highest ratings in a video released on Monday.

On Tuesday, customers were lined up to try to get a slice.

Barstool Pizza Review - Fredi The PizzaMan (Melvindale, MI)



To donate to Fredi's charity, go to https://t.co/h2283dBEOR pic.twitter.com/sYyMYAHx8a — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 8, 2021

Sold out!!! See you tomorrow!! — Fredi The PizzaMan™️ (@FrediThePizzamn) February 9, 2021

