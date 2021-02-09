Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gives rave review of Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Dave Portnoy, from Barstool Sports, has spent years reviewing pizza places all across the country.
A good review from him can send phones at pizza joints ringing off the hook.
Fredi The PizzaMan in Melvindale recently received one of Portnoy’s highest ratings in a video released on Monday.
On Tuesday, customers were lined up to try to get a slice.
Barstool Pizza Review - Fredi The PizzaMan (Melvindale, MI)— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 8, 2021
To donate to Fredi's charity, go to https://t.co/h2283dBEOR pic.twitter.com/sYyMYAHx8a
Sold out!!! See you tomorrow!!— Fredi The PizzaMan™️ (@FrediThePizzamn) February 9, 2021
