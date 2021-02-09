17ºF

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gives rave review of Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan

Customers line up to get pizza

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

MELVINDALE, Mich.Dave Portnoy, from Barstool Sports, has spent years reviewing pizza places all across the country.

A good review from him can send phones at pizza joints ringing off the hook.

Fredi The PizzaMan in Melvindale recently received one of Portnoy’s highest ratings in a video released on Monday.

On Tuesday, customers were lined up to try to get a slice.

