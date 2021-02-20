Flashpoint 2/21/21: Detroit mayor steers city through pandemic; toll of COVID-19 on mental health of teens

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will talk about the challenges of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday on Flashpoint.

DETROIT – After giving his two cents at the White House, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan returns to the city to try to steer it through the pandemic.

We will talk with Duggan about the challenges of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday on Flashpoint.

Then the “other” pandemic -- the mental health struggles of young people after a year of COVID-19.

From pretty much the beginning, we’ve wondered about the toll the pandemic has been taking on all of us from a mental health standpoint.

Studies are now making clear what many feared, that it’s having a deep and damaging impact on teenagers.

There will be a discussion on the issue with two health professionals including pediatrician Dr. Lynn Smitherman from Wayne State University and Mary Beth Garvey, a family therapist from Grosse Pointe.

Segment One

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Ad

Segment Two

Dr. Lynn Smitherman from Wayne State University and Mary Beth Garvey, a family therapist from Grosse Pointe.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.