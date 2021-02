Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Police question person of interest in suspicious death of 65-year-old woman

Police are questioning a person of interest in the “suspicious” death of a 65-year-old woman in Canton Township. Officials said they found the woman dead around 7:45 a.m. Monday (Feb. 22) at her home in the 4100 block of Kimberly Drive.