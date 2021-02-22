35ºF

Police questioning person of interest after woman’s ‘suspicious’ death in Canton Township

65-year-old woman found dead inside home on Kimberly Drive, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police tape.
Police tape. (istock)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are questioning a person of interest in the “suspicious” death of a 65-year-old woman in Canton Township.

Officials said they found the woman dead around 7:45 a.m. Monday (Feb. 22) at her home in the 4100 block of Kimberly Drive.

Authorities said they were “actively investigating this suspicious incident.”

At 2 p.m. Monday, police said they have one person of interest in custody for questioning in connection with the woman’s death.

“Our officers and detectives have been working diligently to investigate the facts of this morning’s incident,” Deputy Chief Craig Wilsher said. “We are thankful for the assistance provided from the Michigan State Police as we work through the details of the case.”

The public was never in any danger due to this incident, police said.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed. Officials continue to investigate.

