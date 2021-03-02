Northern Michigan man arrested for assault, accused of chasing people with axe

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. – An Afton man was arrested for assault after he was accused of chasing people with an axe.

Michigan State Police said that at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, troopers with the Gaylord Post as well as the Tuscarora Township Police Department were dispatched to an assault in progress at a home on Montgomery Road in Walker Township.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Chance Earl-Church Leese. Police said Leese had injuries to his face and hands and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said Leese had allegedly gotten into an argument with another man and assaulted a woman. He then chased the victims with a splitting maul as they were trying to leave and threw the axe at their vehicle, causing a large dent in the rear of the passenger side.

The victims fled the home with children in the vehicle, police said.

Leese was arraigned Monday on five counts assault with a dangerous weapon, one count second-degree child abuse, one count domestic violence, one count assault and battery, and one count malicious destruction of personal property less than $200.

Leese’s bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.

