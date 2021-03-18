GM shifting groups of salaried Michigan employees, aims to maintain benefits of remote work

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. (General Motors via AP)

DETROIT – General Motors plans to move around groups of salaried workers in Michigan to “increase collaboration” among its teams, the automaker announced Thursday.

Moreover, GM said the shifting of some of its employees reflects how it is adapting to post-pandemic workplaces where the “future will be more flexible.” The company sees the benefits of remote work and wants to maintain such while helping ensure team members also get the benefits of in-person collaboration.

What’s changing:

GM is moving its Customer Care and Aftersales teams from its Grand Blanc, Mich. facility to the Global Technical Center in Warren.

Some teams from the Renaissance Center in Detroit -- primarily from product marketing -- will shift from the RenCen to Warren.

A group of newly hired tech workers -- mainly in IT -- will be moving to the RenCen.

GM stressed its global headquarters will remain at the RenCen and it’s an “important element” of the automaker’s future. The company also said none of this shifting around will affect the total headcount of employees.

Meanwhile, GM said it is still working on the details of its post-pandemic workplaces plan. The automaker plans to bring more people into workplaces this summer -- June or July.

“The future will be more flexible. We are seeking to maintain the benefits of remote work, while also ensuring our teams get the benefit of in-person collaboration,” reads a statement from GM on Thursday.

It has been more than a year now since GM asked thousands of employees to work from home, if possible, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic swept the globe.

