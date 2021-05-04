Cloudy icon
65º

News

📸 And the winners of our Spring Photo Challenge are...

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
News
"Tulip in the evening" by Bhumsoo Kim
"Tulip in the evening" by Bhumsoo Kim (Bhumsoo Kim)

Good morning!

After seeing the community response to our annual Fall Photo Challenge, we decided to launch a Spring Photo Challenge to capture this gorgeous area in bloom. We received a record number of submissions featuring stunning flowers, wildlife and -- inevitably -- a little snow (we are in Michigan after all).

Scroll through the winning photos below.

🥳️ Also, congratulations to A4 readers Barb and Mackenzie who each won a free one-hour cooking class from last week’s newsletter!

Have a great rest of the week.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

"Morning spring dew" by Dranna Cody (Dranna Cody)
"Such beauty" by Dranna Cody (Dranna Cody)

WDIV

About the Author: