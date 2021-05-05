Big Three sees more plant closures as chip shortage continues

DETROIT – The computer chip shortage continues to plague the auto industry and forcing more closures.

Ford Motor Company announced new plant closures. The Big Three all believe the next three months will be most expensive part of the shortage.

READ: Semiconductor shortage impacts Big Three automakers

Ford said between May 17-24 the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne -- which builds the Ranger -- will join Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant -- where they make the Mustang and Continental.

Between June 7-14, theFord Kentucky Truck Plant Stamping Facility -- where they build the Super Duty pick-ups -- will close.

Over at Stellantis, they’re continuing limited production at Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

GM is updating its current closures by adding the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to its May 10 to June 28 closures. GM CAMI Assembly in Ontario was already closed and GM Fairfax in Kansas will close through July 5.

Ad

“We’re really focused on protecting our highest demand vehicles and those that were constrained to build more and so the full sized truck and SUVS our electric vehicle products and it’s something that gives us confidence,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. “We do feel Q2 will be the weakest of the year and we get a recovery in Q3 & Q4.”