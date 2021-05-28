How to safely celebrate this Memorial Day weekend

After a whole year of being on lockdown amid the pandemic, most people are ready to get out and about.

It is estimated that more than 1.1 million Michiganders are set to travel at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend -- and we’re not alone.

People all over the U.S. are preparing for the biggest holiday since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Travel is expected to be up 60% from last year, with tens of millions of Americans planning to hit the road, rails and skies.

But despite millions of people resuming normal activities this weekend, there are still many questions about safety amid the ongoing pandemic.

For smaller outdoor gatherings -- like backyard barbecues -- if you’re certain that everyone is vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that no masks need to be worn because the risk is low.

But is it safe to gather with younger, unvaccinated children?

Experts say that with a smaller group of people, which could include several families, it is safe to gather unmasked children with vaccinated, unmasked adults.

When it comes to larger outdoor events -- like parades or concerts -- the risk does increase slightly, but experts say it is still relatively safe, even for younger children.

Officials encourage people to be sensible and take precautions, especially if you’re in a crowded place near people you don’t know, and aren’t sure if they have been safe or vaccinated against COVID.

