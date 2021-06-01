Nightside Report May 31, 2021: Historic Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township destroyed in fire, Michigan to ease COVID-19 restrictions on businesses beginning June 1

Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township destroyed in fire

DETROIT – The Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township was destroyed in a fire on Sunday (May 30) afternoon.

The barn was a museum, and just last week it opened a pavilion as a compliment. The barn was completely destroyed in the fire.

Anyone who has been to Canton’s farmer’s market is familiar with the building. Dave Curtis, of the Canton Historical Society, is heartbroken.

“This is extremely sad, especially a loss for the community -- so many events went on here and it’s a historical aspect of the township is now gone,” Curtis said.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Memorial Day Monday evening

Filtered sunshine continues to warm us up for the rest of the afternoon. Commemorations and dedications that are outdoors should go off without a hitch. This evening will be warm for family gatherings and cookouts. Monday night becomes cooler. Tuesday will have more sunshine with higher temperatures. Our next chance of rain occurs Wednesday and Thursday. Then, Mother Nature ramps up the heat for beach-going weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Read More

Sunday, May 30, 2021 --