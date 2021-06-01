Nightside Report May 31, 2021: Historic Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township destroyed in fire, Michigan to ease COVID-19 restrictions on businesses beginning June 1

Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township destroyed in fire
DETROIT – The Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township was destroyed in a fire on Sunday (May 30) afternoon.
The barn was a museum, and just last week it opened a pavilion as a compliment. The barn was completely destroyed in the fire.
Anyone who has been to Canton’s farmer’s market is familiar with the building. Dave Curtis, of the Canton Historical Society, is heartbroken.
“This is extremely sad, especially a loss for the community -- so many events went on here and it’s a historical aspect of the township is now gone,” Curtis said.
