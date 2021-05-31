Clear icon
Nightside Report May 30, 2021: Detroit mural pays tribute to those lost to COVID, Michigan Teacher of the Year speaks out against Senate bill 218, Memorial Day warm up

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

A new mural in Detroit was unveiled on May 30, 2021.
A new mural in Detroit was unveiled on May 30, 2021. (WDIV)

New mural honors first responders, frontline workers, Detroiters lost to COVID

DETROIT – The mural, located on West Seven Mile Road, is dedicated to keeping the memories of those lost alive.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 887,719; Death toll now at 19,163

Metro Detroit weather: Blue skies and milder Sunday

Sunday night will be fair and chilly but not as cold as the two previous nights. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible before dawn in our southeastern sky; to the left of the moon.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A controversial Senate Bill that targets trans athletes is making its way through the Michigan Legislature.
  • Police in Port Huron are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found inside a home Saturday morning.
  • The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding residents that travel restrictions along the US-Canada Border will remain in place until at least June 21.
  • Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an unknown man that happened Sunday morning on Detroit's west side.

About the Author: