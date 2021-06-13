Nightside Report June 12 2021: Grand Prix returns to Detroit, lowest single day COVID cases since June 2020, storms cross Metro Detroit

Detroit Grand Prix 2021, Day 2: Racing returns to Belle Isle
DETROIT – The Dual in Detroit is back! Engines roared Saturday on Belle Isle for day two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 892,131; Death toll now at 19,540
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening
Dangerous thunderstorms race through parts of Southeast Michigan, mainly west of Detroit, closer to the dinner hour. More scattered showers and storms are possible before midnight. Afterward, it becomes clearer, cooler and more comfortable.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. Click here to read more.
- The Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak has permanently closed its doors Saturday. Click here to read more.
- Interim police chief James White revealed his plan to take back the streets earlier this week after several weekends in a row of street fighting, drag racing and dangerous car stunts. Click here to read more.
- A shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, injured 13 people early Saturday, and police said the suspected shooter was not in custody. Click here to read more.