DETROIT – The Dual in Detroit is back! Engines roared Saturday on Belle Isle for day two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Friday was Free Prix Day, which allowed race fans to get an inside-look at the Detroit Grand Prix as drivers compete in practice and qualifying races.

Gates opened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The day’s events include Indy Light Series qualifying races, IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Warm-up, the first Chevrolet Dual In Detroit (the second Dual in Detroit race will be Sunday), the Cadillac and Corvette Car Corral Track Laps and more.

Rosenqvist hospitalized after crash into wall at Belle Isle

Races were halted for more than an hour Saturday after a crash sent Felix Rosenqvist to a hospital. Rosenqvist was awake and alert after the crash in Turn 6. Race officials said he had no loss of function or sensation and was sent to a hospital for a more thorough look at his potential injuries.

Ericsson scores 1st IndyCar win at action-packed Belle Isle

Detroit Grand Prix 2021, Day 2: Racing returns to Belle Isle

Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he’s the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013.

Fans excited to be back in the stands for 2021 Detroit Grand Prix

Thousands of fans were thrilled to be together for Detroit’s first major event after Michigan’s outdoor capacity limits were lifted.

As drivers vied for pole position, fans jockied for a closer point of view of the Belle Isle Raceway. Some stuck it out in the shade to escape the heat and humidity, while others picked sunnier spots.

Grand Rapids native races on Belle Isle during Detroit Grand Prix

Among those racing on Belle Isle during the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is Grand Rapids native Marc Miller.

As far as he knows, he’s the only professional driver from Western Michigan. He knows for sure that he’s the only Michigander racing on Belle Isle with his family watching.

Romeo native, ‘The Voice’ finalist sings national anthem on Belle Isle

As drivers from all over the world came to Detroit, there was a special hometown connection to the Detroit Grand Prix.

While many race fans are Made their way back to Belle Isle for the first time since 2019, former “The Voice” finalist Rachel Mac made her first appearance to the race. While she’s performed many different songs before, Saturday’s was a first as she sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell serves as Grand Prix Grand Marshal

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell served as Grand Marshals for Saturday’s events.

Local 4′s Jamie Edmonds spoke with the new coach.

You can see the interview in the video above.

Read: Detroit Grand Prix 2021: Everything you need to know