Nightside Report June 18, 2021: Mother finds son badly injured after collision with Washtenaw County Sheriff’s vehicle; Family speaks out after 2-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in shooting on I-75

Ypsilanti mother finds son badly injured after collision with Washtenaw County Sheriff’s vehicle

DETROIT – A Washtenaw County mother had her biggest fears realized right before her eyes Thursday night.

On her way home from work, she came upon a collision between a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle belonged to her son and she quickly discovered he and his girlfriend we badly injured.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies driving southbound on Harris Road, near Lester Avenue, where it made a U-turn by Grace Fellowship Church.

A photograph taken shortly after the crash captured the motorcycle underneath the patrol vehicle. Neither riders -- Derrick Lyttle Jr., 23, and Heather Dunn, 21 -- were wearing a helmet at the time.

Thursday, June 17. 2021 --