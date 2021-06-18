Family speaks out after 2-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in shooting on I-75 in Detroit

Family speaks out after 1 child is killed, another hurt in shooting on I-75

DETROIT – Police are searching for a shooter who reportedly killed a 2-year-old boy and seriously injured a 9-year-old boy after shooting at their vehicle on I-75 Thursday night in Detroit.

Interim police chief James White said his officers are doing everything they can to find the shooter.

“We aren’t going to stop until there’s an arrest,” White said.

The father of the two children was in the vehicle with them at the time of the shooting.

It’s impossible to describe the kind of pain the family is feeling, but they were gracious enough to tell Local 4 their story and they want the life of their 2-year-old to mean something, to make his memory something that gives someone else pause before pulling a gun.

“I would’ve bet my last dollar that boy was going to be something special,” Brian Christian said of his son.

Brison was killed after a stranger opened fire on Christian’s pickup truck. The family was driving home from basketball practice Thursday night. Their 9-year-old son BJ was shot in the arm and is expected to survive. Brison was shot while still in his car seat. Christian pulled over at McNichols Road.

“I wanted to drive off, but they shot up my car so bad,” Christian recalled. “I applied pressure on his wound. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Brison was known for brightening someone’s day. His smile and laugh taken too soon in the latest, and potentially youngest, victim of another Metro Detroit freeway shooting.

His family wants their son to be a lifelong reminder of the cost of senseless violence.

The Christians are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

The family is planning a vigil Saturday for Brison. It will be at the intersection of Six Mile Road and I-75 Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

