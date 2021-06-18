Nightside Report June 17, 2021: Red Hots Coney Island in Highland Park closing its doors after 100 years in business; Michigan to lift all COVID restrictions on capacity, masks, gatherings June 22

Red Hots Coney Island in Highland Park is closing its doors after 100 years in business

DETROIT – Red Hots Coney Island made it through the Great Depression, a World War and the closure of the Ford Plant in Highland Park but now it’s closing down.

Red Hots near Woodward Avenue and the Davison Freeway couldn’t survive the COVID pandemic. Generations of the Harlan family ran the coney island and their regular customers became much more than just customers.

The owners, Rich and Carole Harlan, said people would walk in strangers and walk out as family. For a century, the business has been serving up signature coney dogs and chili.

“Original recipe since 1921. Rich still makes it in house,” Carole Harlan said.

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down storm chances before beautiful weekend

Our summer preview could get a little rocky Friday, but weekend plans still get the green light.

Michigan to lift all COVID restrictions on capacity, masks, gatherings June 22

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings next week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required. Individual businesses will still be allowed to require masks.

Beaumont, Spectrum health systems intend to merge

It was a deal that was kept tightly under wraps. If approved, it would create the largest hospital system in the state of Michigan.

The merger would bring together both sides of Michigan with Grand Rapids’ Spectrum Health and Southfield’s Beaumont Health.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 --