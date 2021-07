Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

We’re seeing a beautiful start to the holiday weekend but will it stay that way -- Full forecast next

A great start in the 50s around Metro Detroit and you can keep those windows open today. Highs in the mid 70s with low humidity and a bit of a breeze NNW 5-15 gusting 15-25 mph at times.