Nightside Report July 11, 2021: Downriver 7-year-old recovering from dog attack, Ann Arbor teen’s duct tape tuxedo gets national attention, more rain on the way

The dog wasn’t captured, leaving the family unable to find its vet records.

7-year-old boy treated for potential rabies exposure after dog attack Downriver

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy was badly bitten by a dog at the Huron River Mobile Home Park and is now being treated for a possible rabies exposure.

“I heard him screaming and I saw his face was red and I started screaming help,” recalled his sister, Abigail Zeestraten.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy, drizzly Sunday evening

Sunday evening remains cool with overcast skies and drizzle. Temperatures languish in the middle and upper 60s.

Saturday, July 10, 2021 --