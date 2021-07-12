Cloudy icon
Nightside Report July 11, 2021: Downriver 7-year-old recovering from dog attack, Ann Arbor teen’s duct tape tuxedo gets national attention, more rain on the way

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

The dog wasn’t captured, leaving the family unable to find its vet records.
7-year-old boy treated for potential rabies exposure after dog attack Downriver

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy was badly bitten by a dog at the Huron River Mobile Home Park and is now being treated for a possible rabies exposure.

“I heard him screaming and I saw his face was red and I started screaming help,” recalled his sister, Abigail Zeestraten.

Get Caught Up: What the ‘historic’ Michigan education funding bill means for your child

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy, drizzly Sunday evening

Sunday evening remains cool with overcast skies and drizzle. Temperatures languish in the middle and upper 60s.

4 Fast Facts

  A Metro Detroit teenager is a finalist in a national design competition where the only limitation is their imagination -- and maybe a dull pair of scissors.
  Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night on the city's east side.
  The Detroit Tigers drafted high school pitcher Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.
  Swashbuckling billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday, bringing astro-tourism a step closer to reality.

