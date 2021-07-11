Nightside Report July 10, 2021: Child suffers multiple injuries after rock climbing incident, funeral held for firefighter killed in road rage shooting, cloudy but dry night

Child suffers multiple injuries after rock climbing incident at Wyandotte Street Art Fair
DETROIT – A child fell more than 20 feet when something went wrong on a rock climbing wall Friday night at the Wyandotte Street Art Fair.
Police said the safety cord snapped, causing the boy to fall to the concrete.
4 Fast Facts
