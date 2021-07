Man shot and killed on Detroit's east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night on the city’s east side.

According to police, a man was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of McKinney Street and Morang Avenue near I-94.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

