Flashpoint 8/8/21: How will the country move forward as COVID cases rise again

DETROIT – COVID cases are on the rise as the delta variant writes a new chapter in the pandemic.

Is it “here we go again?” Or does the vaccine mean everything is different?

If the vaccine is the simple answer, can we force people to get it?

In just a moment, we’ll talk with the state’s chief medical officer and the chair of the FDA’s vaccine committee to talk about the outlook.

We’ll get caught up on political news after Tuesday’s primary election.

Later on, we’ll remember the life of Michigan’s longest serving US Senator, Carl Levin. Then we’ll look back on a conversation that seems quite timely in our hyper-divided times.

It’s all coming up Sunday morning on Flashpoint.

Guests on today’s show include the chief medical officer for the State of Michigan, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and the acting chair of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee epidemiologist, Dr. Arnold Monto.