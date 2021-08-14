Nightside Report Aug. 13, 2021: Hospital hits Metro Detroit man with $600 bill after COVID-19 test, Police identify suspected gunman in fatal shooting of Farmington Hills man

Hospital hits Metro Detroit man with $600 bill after COVID-19 test
DETROIT – A Metro Detroit man was hit with a hospital bill for more than $600 after he got a COVID-19 test.
Phillip Gallegar initially believed the test was free, so he was surprised when he got the bills from St. Mary Mercy Livonia. He received one bill for $140 and another bill for $460 for a total of $600.
He got the test over the summer when he had concerns about COVID at work. He said he googled “free COVID-19 test near me” and was directed to St. Mary Mercy Livonia for a standard PCR test. At that time the hospital was doing drive-up testing near the Emergency Room.
