Nightside Report Aug. 13, 2021: Hospital hits Metro Detroit man with $600 bill after COVID-19 test, Police identify suspected gunman in fatal shooting of Farmington Hills man

Hospital hits Metro Detroit man with $600 bill after COVID-19 test

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit man was hit with a hospital bill for more than $600 after he got a COVID-19 test.

Phillip Gallegar initially believed the test was free, so he was surprised when he got the bills from St. Mary Mercy Livonia. He received one bill for $140 and another bill for $460 for a total of $600.

He got the test over the summer when he had concerns about COVID at work. He said he googled “free COVID-19 test near me” and was directed to St. Mary Mercy Livonia for a standard PCR test. At that time the hospital was doing drive-up testing near the Emergency Room.

Metro Detroit weather: Severe weather’s last gasp ahead of relief

Maybe the myth of Friday the 13th inspired it, but we had one final round of severe thunderstorms in Lenawee and Monroe Counties. Emphasis on “had” because they are leaving, the rest of Friday will be calm with drier air arriving. In fact, the weekend looks and feels spectacular. We have until the middle of next week to enjoy and use excellent weather to our advantage. Wet weather returns by the middle of next week.

Metro Detroit power restoration expected to be completed by end of weekend

Recent storms in Michigan left nearly a million households without power Thursday.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy crews have been working to restore power to the region. Both companies estimate restoration work completed by the end of the weekend.

Michigan health department recommends universal masking in schools for beginning of 2021-22 school year

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued its strongest recommendation yet for the 2021-22 school year as it called for universal masking.

“Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe,” reads a MDHHS release.

CDC panel unanimously recommends COVID vaccine booster shots for vulnerable groups

A CDC advisory group voted unanimously to allow immunocompromised people to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It was the next required step after the FDA expanded the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines on Thursday night. The meeting also revealed much more about who will qualify for an additional dose.

