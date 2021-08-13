Police identify suspected gunman in fatal shooting of Farmington Hills man

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man that occurred Friday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at a home on Concord Lane, near the intersection of 12 Mile and Drake roads.

The victim’s fiancée said the two heard a loud noise at the door at about 4 a.m. and when he went to check it out, he was shot through the home’s storm door.

Veronica Flowers and her fiancé, Dejuan White, lived in the home. Flowers said she ran downstairs to find White on the floor behind the shattered door.

Police said they believe the suspected gunman first shot his girlfriend in Detroit before coming to Farmington Hills and killing white.

Police identified the suspected gunman as Kevin Curtis Moore, 43. Police said he’s driving a dark green 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate EKS 0786. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Flowers is devastated. Her dream wedding next week is now a nightmare.

“We were supposed to get married next Saturday, Aug. 21,” Flowers said. “Whoever did this, I wish every cruel thing happens to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

