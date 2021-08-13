Nightside Report Aug. 12, 2021: Metro Detroit sees flooding, downed power lines and trees after overnight storms; How census data could change Michigan’s political landscape

Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?

DETROIT – Nearly one million Michigan households were without power Thursday after severe storms blew through the Midwest.

Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois all saw outages, but Michigan seems to have been hit the hardest, having more than 10 times the outages than the other states.

At its peak in Wisconsin, the state had 63,000 customers without power. Illinois and Indiana peaked at about 30,000 each. Ohio peaked at 62,000. Michigan, however, peaked at 864,000 customers without power on as temperatures soar on one of the hottest days of the year.

Metro Detroit weather: No storms before midnight, but more afterward

After a soggy morning with historic rainfall (2.73 inches is a new daily record), Thursday afternoon and evening will be warm and muggy minus much thunderstorm activity. But we are not out of the woods yet because more overnight showers and storms are on the way.

COVID vaccine ‘booster’ dose to be authorized for immunocompromised individuals

Studies found that many immunocompromised people who didn’t respond to the first two doses of a COVID vaccine can benefit from a third dose.

While booster shots will only be available for the immunocompromised in the United States at first, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that position may change in the future.

What you need to know before you take your next vacation

As more people consider traveling, experts are sharing advice on areas to avoid during the COVID pandemic and how to lock in good travel deals.

While some people are eager to travel, there are some precautions they should take. For example, in New York City, you will need to show proof that you obtained a COVID vaccine before you’re allowed in many public buildings, bars or restaurants.

