Clear icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Flashpoint 8/15/21: Education leaders weigh-in on students returning to school this fall amid the ongoing pandemic

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Coronavirus in Michigan, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News
Education leaders weigh-in on students returning to school amid the ongoing pandemic.
Education leaders weigh-in on students returning to school amid the ongoing pandemic.

DETROIT – There is a lot of controversy surrounding students going back-to-school amid the ongoing pandemic.

Everyone has an opinion about the best way to handle it. We’ll talk to some of the decision-makers.

Then we’ll look into how Washington will shape what is on the road over the next decade. There will be a conversation on automotive news.

We might have seen the future of the auto show in Detroit this week and it’s an outdoor event.

Our analysts will take on those things and more.

It’s all coming up Sunday morning on Flashpoint.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email