Nightside Report Aug. 15, 2021: Michigan Border Patrol accused of racial profiling, medical leaders call for more people to get vaccinated, thousands remain without power

ACLU report accuses Michigan Border Patrol agents of racial profiling
DETROIT – According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, people are being stopped just for speaking Spanish.
In its new report, the Michigan ACLU accuses the Michigan branch of Customs and Border Protection of “blatant racial profiling” and making people of Latino or Hispanic descent a “primary suspect.”
Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, cool overnight
Sunday evening will be fair and warm with temperatures in the 70s.
Sunday night will be fair before midnight and partly cloudy afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Metro Detroiters fear for families in Afghanistan as Taliban gains control. Click here to read more.
- Medical leaders at the Henry Ford Health System are calling for all people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- About 63,000 DTE Energy customers still without power in Metro Detroit. Click here to read more.
- The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots. Click here to read more.