Partly Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report Aug. 15, 2021: Michigan Border Patrol accused of racial profiling, medical leaders call for more people to get vaccinated, thousands remain without power

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
A new report accuses Border Patrol agents of racial profiling, overpolicing of people of color.
A new report accuses Border Patrol agents of racial profiling, overpolicing of people of color. (WDIV)

ACLU report accuses Michigan Border Patrol agents of racial profiling

DETROIT – According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, people are being stopped just for speaking Spanish.

In its new report, the Michigan ACLU accuses the Michigan branch of Customs and Border Protection of “blatant racial profiling” and making people of Latino or Hispanic descent a “primary suspect.”

Click here to read more.

Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, cool overnight

Sunday evening will be fair and warm with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday night will be fair before midnight and partly cloudy afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • Metro Detroiters fear for families in Afghanistan as Taliban gains control. Click here to read more.
  • Medical leaders at the Henry Ford Health System are calling for all people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to read more.
  • About 63,000 DTE Energy customers still without power in Metro Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email