Nightside Report Aug. 14, 2021: Thousands of Michiganders remain without power, earthquake kills hundreds in Haiti, temperatures to drop overnight

3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power

DETROIT – For tens of thousands of Metro Detroiters, it’s day three with no power after two rounds of serious storms.

DTE said about 145,000 customers are without power.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: The weather we need continues this evening, overnight

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and go from warm to mild. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the low 70s.

We’ll be in the 60s after sunset.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --