Nightside Report Aug. 14, 2021: Thousands of Michiganders remain without power, earthquake kills hundreds in Haiti, temperatures to drop overnight

3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power
DETROIT – For tens of thousands of Metro Detroiters, it’s day three with no power after two rounds of serious storms.
DTE said about 145,000 customers are without power.
Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: The weather we need continues this evening, overnight
Saturday evening will be mostly clear and go from warm to mild. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the low 70s.
We’ll be in the 60s after sunset.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Beaumont Health screening first responders to prevent heart attacks. Click here to read more.
- A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people. Click here to read more.
- A building in a Troy apartment complex was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon. Click here to read more.
- Police are looking for a white sedan after a 54-year-old woman was shot Monday morning. Click here to read more.