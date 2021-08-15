Partly Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report Aug. 14, 2021: Thousands of Michiganders remain without power, earthquake kills hundreds in Haiti, temperatures to drop overnight

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Power lines
Power lines (WDIV)

3 days after severe weather, more than 140,000 Metro Detroit households remain without power

DETROIT – For tens of thousands of Metro Detroiters, it’s day three with no power after two rounds of serious storms.

DTE said about 145,000 customers are without power.

Click here to read more.

Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?

Metro Detroit weather: The weather we need continues this evening, overnight

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and go from warm to mild. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the low 70s.

We’ll be in the 60s after sunset.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email