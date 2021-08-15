‘Vaccines save lives’: 56 Henry Ford medical leaders call for Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID

DETROIT – Medical leaders at the Henry Ford Health System are calling for all people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID hospitalizations have risen 90% in the last two weeks across Michigan and the threat of another surge is looming, according to health officials.

Fifty-six medical leaders from Henry Ford signed an open letter to Michigan residents. They said the “science is clear” about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter is signed by physicians, nurses and medical professionals who hold leadership positions across the health system and its six hospitals.

“Vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19, including unnecessary surges – like the new Delta variant that’s currently sweeping across Michigan,” the letter reads. “Vaccines are effective at preventing the devastating effects of the illness and stopping the spread to our community.”

Currently, just more than 64% of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Out of Michigan’s 8.5 million residents, nearly 55% are fully vaccinated.

Henry Ford’s top clinician, Adnan Munkarah, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said the spike in hospitalizations is caused by the delta variant. Munkarah said that combined with the start of a new school year could lead to a another surge of patients this fall.

Munkarah said healthcare workers at Henry Ford are emotionally spent, exasperated and exhausted after three COVID surges. He said the only way out of the pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated.

“Our message is very simple: Vaccines save lives,” Munkarah said. “We implore those who are still reluctant or hesitant to speak to their trusted doctor. Each of us has a personal responsibility to not only protect ourselves but also to protect our loved ones and our community. We all have a stake in the outcome of this pandemic.”

