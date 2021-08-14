Around 168K DTE Energy customers still without power in Metro Detroit

More than 200K without power in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday about 168,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power in Metro Detroit following recent storms.

The storms in Michigan left nearly a million households without power Thursday. Michigan had an estimated 864,000 households without power.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy crews have been working to restore power to the region. Both companies estimate restoration work will be completed by the end of the weekend.

Around 80 percent restoration is expected by Saturday night with 95 percent of power restored back to customers Sunday night.

“As of 6:30 a.m., approximately 168,000 DTE customers remain without power. We have restored 70% of customers affected by the storm earlier this week and are targeting to have more than 80% of customers restored by the end of today. Most outages – around 95% – should be restored by the end of Sunday. We understand how hard it is for our customers and ourselves to be without power, and we have assigned 2,800 lineworkers in the field today working 16-hour shifts to safely restore customers as quickly as possible,” said DTE Energy in a statement.

The next storm update will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

You can see the DTE Energy Outage Map here.