Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster closes for remainder of season after woman hit in head by metal

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point officials said the Top Thrill Dragster will be closed for the remainder of the season after a piece of metal struck a woman in the head.

Body camera footage showed a woman in pain Sunday afternoon after the metal came off of the roller coaster.

The woman was waiting in line for the roller coaster when she was hit by a piece of flying metal, according to a spokesperson. She remains hospitalized.

The roller coaster initially closed until a safety investigation was complete. On Thursday, Cedar Point officials said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

