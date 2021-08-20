Partly Cloudy icon
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster closes for remainder of season after woman hit in head by metal

Woman reportedly hit while standing in line

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Top Thrill Dragster to remain closed until 2022

SANDUSKY, OhioCedar Point officials said the Top Thrill Dragster will be closed for the remainder of the season after a piece of metal struck a woman in the head.

Body camera footage showed a woman in pain Sunday afternoon after the metal came off of the roller coaster.

The woman was waiting in line for the roller coaster when she was hit by a piece of flying metal, according to a spokesperson. She remains hospitalized.

The roller coaster initially closed until a safety investigation was complete. On Thursday, Cedar Point officials said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

