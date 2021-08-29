Nightside Report Aug. 28, 2021: Consumers Energy celebrates ‘Matriarch of Dispatch,’ students respond to Oakland University vaccine mandate, severe weather possible Sunday

‘Matriarch of Dispatch’ -- Consumers Energy celebrates woman’s 50+ years with company
DETROIT – Eva Fullwood has plenty saved for retirement, but she keeps working because she enjoys the mental stimulation and companionship among her coworkers.
Fullwood has juggled many roles -- great grandmother, fashion designer, active church member and more -- all while working nights as a dispatcher.
Get Caught Up: A look at Michigan school mask mandates for 2021-22 academic year
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a Sunday severe weather threat
Partly cloudy, hot and humid once again on Sunday, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms popping up.
Some of those could be strong-to-severe, so be weather-aware Sunday and keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- It’s the beginning of a new chapter for students at Oakland University. Many are moving on campus Saturday and will resume in-person learning soon. Click here to read more.
- A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder by a group of teenagers who got into a gunfight Friday night. Click here to read more.
- Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened at 11 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-96 near Newburgh Road in Livonia. Click here to read more.
- President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Click here to read more.