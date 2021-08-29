Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report Aug. 28, 2021: Consumers Energy celebrates ‘Matriarch of Dispatch,’ students respond to Oakland University vaccine mandate, severe weather possible Sunday

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Eva Fullwood has spent more than 56 years at Consumers Energy.
Eva Fullwood has spent more than 56 years at Consumers Energy. (WDIV)

‘Matriarch of Dispatch’ -- Consumers Energy celebrates woman’s 50+ years with company

DETROIT – Eva Fullwood has plenty saved for retirement, but she keeps working because she enjoys the mental stimulation and companionship among her coworkers.

Fullwood has juggled many roles -- great grandmother, fashion designer, active church member and more -- all while working nights as a dispatcher.

Click here to read more.

Get Caught Up: A look at Michigan school mask mandates for 2021-22 academic year

Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a Sunday severe weather threat

Partly cloudy, hot and humid once again on Sunday, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms popping up.

Some of those could be strong-to-severe, so be weather-aware Sunday and keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • It’s the beginning of a new chapter for students at Oakland University. Many are moving on campus Saturday and will resume in-person learning soon. Click here to read more.
  • A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder by a group of teenagers who got into a gunfight Friday night. Click here to read more.
  • Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened at 11 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-96 near Newburgh Road in Livonia. Click here to read more.
  • President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Click here to read more.

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email