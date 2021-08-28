MSP investigating road rage incident in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened at 11 p.m. Friday on westbound I-96 near Telegraph in Livonia.

The incident reportedly took place after the driver of a red car pointed a gun and fired it at another vehicle.

Police say the victim and suspect who fired the shot were “road raging” before the shooting. While calling police to share the story the victim chose not to make a police report.

After that call the Michigan State Police Detroit Regional Communication Center received another call from the driver of the red vehicle. The person stated they are a CPL holder and wanted to make a report regarding the incident. Police say the person also admitted to firing the weapon.

The suspect stated the location was eastbound I-96 near Newburgh. Two shots were allegedly fired as reported by the suspect with one believed to have struck the victim’s tire.

The first caller confirmed that his tire was struck by gunfire which caused a flat tire. No evidence was found on the freeway.

Road rage incidents in Metro Detroit have been on the rise and become concerning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000.

