Nightside Report Aug. 27, 2021: Intense rain brings new round of flooding in Metro Detroit, Pregnant woman climbs out SUV window onto roof while stuck on flooded freeway

Sudden, intense rain brings new round of flooding to parts of Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Sudden and intense rain brought a new round of flooding to parts of Metro Detroit on Friday (Aug. 27).

The flooding impacted several freeways in the area. The Southfield Freeway was flooded from Ford Road to Joy Road at 4 p.m. Michigan State Police also said the ramp to I-96 was also closed due to flooding.

The closures sent traffic onto side streets and through neighborhoods that also experienced flooding. The water levels rose so fast in some areas that cars found themselves stranded on streets while they were trying to avoid other flooded areas.

Experts say school bus driver shortage isn’t only impacting Michigan

“Bus drivers wanted” signs have been popping up everywhere, making it clear that there is a need for school bus drivers ahead of the start of school.

Oak Park City School District Operations Manager Steve Burnett said his school district and others need drivers now more than ever.

How the end of the eviction ban is impacting Metro Detroit residents

Millions of people who are behind on their rent payments may be forced to leave their homes after the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s ban on evictions.

Local 4 spoke with a Metro Detroit woman who is worried she won’t have a place to live so she found resources for people impacted by the Supreme Court decision.

