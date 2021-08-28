Partly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police seek suspects in shooting that hospitalized 2-year-old girl

Victim in critical condition

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Shooting, Littlefield Street, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Crime, Crime News, Local Crime, Local Crime News, Local News, Local, News, Michigan, Michigan News, Fenkell Avenue, Schaefer Highway, Detroit Shooting, Wayne County, James White
News Brief, Aug. 28, 2021, 6 p.m. update
News Brief, Aug. 28, 2021, 6 p.m. update

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder by a group of teenagers who got into a gunfight Friday night.

Original Story: Two people, including 2-year-old girl, shot on Detroit’s west side

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, where she is listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened at a home on Littlefield Street, near the intersection of Fenkell Avenue and Schaefer Highway. The victim’s mother said she believes the shooting was sparked by a fight between her teenage son and her daughter’s boyfriend.

“We’ve got some suspects that we’re very interested in talking to,” said Detroit police chief James White. “It’s a very very tragic situation involving the 2-year-old. Prayful and hopeful that the baby makes a full recovery.”

Authorities said they have received tips from neighbors. The investigation is ongoing.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email