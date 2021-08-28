Detroit police seek suspects in shooting that hospitalized 2-year-old girl

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder by a group of teenagers who got into a gunfight Friday night.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, where she is listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened at a home on Littlefield Street, near the intersection of Fenkell Avenue and Schaefer Highway. The victim’s mother said she believes the shooting was sparked by a fight between her teenage son and her daughter’s boyfriend.

“We’ve got some suspects that we’re very interested in talking to,” said Detroit police chief James White. “It’s a very very tragic situation involving the 2-year-old. Prayful and hopeful that the baby makes a full recovery.”

Authorities said they have received tips from neighbors. The investigation is ongoing.

