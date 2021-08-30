Nightside Report Aug. 29, 2021: Taylor North wins Little League World Series championship, severe weather possible overnight, character actor Ed Asner dies

Taylor, Mich., players jog around the stadium with the World Series Champions banner after defeating Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Taylor North beats Ohio, wins Little League World Series championship

DETROIT – The Taylor North Little League team defeated the West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday to capture the Little Little World Series title.

The final score was 5-2.

Taylor North is the first Michigan team to win the Little League World Series championship since Hamtramck did so in 1959.

