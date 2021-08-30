Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Aug. 29, 2021: Taylor North wins Little League World Series championship, severe weather possible overnight, character actor Ed Asner dies

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Taylor, Mich., players jog around the stadium with the World Series Champions banner after defeating Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Taylor North beats Ohio, wins Little League World Series championship

DETROIT – The Taylor North Little League team defeated the West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday to capture the Little Little World Series title.

The final score was 5-2.

Taylor North is the first Michigan team to win the Little League World Series championship since Hamtramck did so in 1959.

Get Caught Up: A look at Michigan school mask mandates for 2021-22 academic year

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe storms threats Sunday evening, night

The storms should be out of southeast Michigan around 10 p.m., with nothing more than a stray shower possible after that.

4 Fast Facts

  • Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91. Click here to read more.
Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

