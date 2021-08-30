Nightside Report Aug. 29, 2021: Taylor North wins Little League World Series championship, severe weather possible overnight, character actor Ed Asner dies

Taylor North beats Ohio, wins Little League World Series championship
DETROIT – The Taylor North Little League team defeated the West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday to capture the Little Little World Series title.
The final score was 5-2.
Taylor North is the first Michigan team to win the Little League World Series championship since Hamtramck did so in 1959.
