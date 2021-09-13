Nightside Report Sept. 12, 2021: Apparent underground explosion in Detroit causes significant damage, weather alerts active for Metro Detroit, hundreds of pets find new homes

Apparent underground explosion significantly damages Detroit dispensary, officials investigating strange odor
DETROIT – The City of Detroit, Great Lakes Water Authority and DTE Energy are investigating an incident that happened in southwest Detroit late Saturday night.
Anyone who smells gas or a strong odor in the area is asked to call EGLE’s Pollution Emergency Alerting System hotline at 800-292-4706.
