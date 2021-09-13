Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Sept. 12, 2021: Apparent underground explosion in Detroit causes significant damage, weather alerts active for Metro Detroit, hundreds of pets find new homes

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

An apparent underground explosion caused significant damage to a Detroit dispensary.
An apparent underground explosion caused significant damage to a Detroit dispensary. (WDIV)

Apparent underground explosion significantly damages Detroit dispensary, officials investigating strange odor

DETROIT – The City of Detroit, Great Lakes Water Authority and DTE Energy are investigating an incident that happened in southwest Detroit late Saturday night.

Anyone who smells gas or a strong odor in the area is asked to call EGLE’s Pollution Emergency Alerting System hotline at 800-292-4706.

Get Caught Up: Michigan updates COVID-19 school quarantine guidance for vaccinated, unvaccinated students

Metro Detroit weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of 8 Mile

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Sunday evening, and are most likely north of M-59 and along the I-69 corridor.

A risk remains for these storms to become strong to severe with heavy downpours, frequent lighting and damaging wind and hail.

4 Fast Facts

  Several animal shelters came together Sunday to help pets find their forever homes with the Meet Your Best Friend event.
  While the leak from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant has been stopped, the situation is still raising concerns regarding the environmental and health impact to the area.
  A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a Canton Township mosque that was vandalized.
  The Detroit Lions were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

