Nightside Report Sept. 11, 2021: Memorials held nationwide pay tribute to lives lost on 9/11, driver crashes into Detroit gas station causing explosion, hundreds of Afghans potentially to find homes in Michigan

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

The United States of America's flag
The United States of America's flag (WDIV)

Memorial held in Mount Clemens pays tribute to fallen soldiers, first responders

DETROIT – It was emotional for many.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Macomb County Court House in Mount Clemens Saturday to honor the those who have lost their lives.

Get Caught Up: Michigan updates COVID-19 school quarantine guidance for vaccinated, unvaccinated students -- here’s a review

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening under fair skies

Sunday will be partly sunny and hotter and more humid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

There is a better chance of heavier and more widespread wet and stormy weather in the Motor City and north of Eight Mile Road.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

