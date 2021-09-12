‘I’m so happy’ -- Hundreds of pets find new home in Southfield adoption event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Several animal shelters came together Sunday to help pets find their forever homes with the Meet Your Best Friend event -- hosted by Michigan Humane and the Mike Morse Law Firm.

The event took place at the Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield. Hundreds of families attended and left with a new family member.

“I always dreamed of having a dog,” said Jerome Anthony Jr. “I’m so happy.”

At 8 years old, Jerome is confident he’s ready for the responsibility. His father, Jerome Anthony Sr., is a bit more realistic.

“It’s probably going to be his dog for the first week when he’s excited and then it’ll be my dog,” Anthony said.

The event was a success -- people from across the country took part and hundreds of pets were adopted.

“I just met a really nice couple from Philly,” Mike Morse said. “And they got two dogs. They drove all the way up for this. It’s amazing.”

Matt McAtee said it was difficult to choose just one puppy to adopt.

“You don’t have to -- get two or three,” McAtee said. “They always say, ‘see which one you connect with.’”

Animal rescues across Metro Detroit teamed up for the one-day adoption event. Some adoptions required applications beforehand, but others were first-come, first-serve.

“There was a huge line wrapped around,” said Jessica McAtee. “It’s exciting to see how many people were going to give a dog or cat a home. It means a lot to the community.”

The McAtee family adopted little Wilbur -- a puppy who came from Texas.

“It’s an awesome feeling that we can give back and animals like this don’t have to wait anymore,” Matt McAtee said.

