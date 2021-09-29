Nightside Report Sept. 28, 2021: School district sends its 8th grade students home after teacher tests positive for COVID, Medical examiner questioned after investigation reveals missing woman’s body sat in morgue for months

Clintondale Community Schools sends all 8th grade students home after teacher tests positive for COVID
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a local school district sent an entire grade level home because of exposure to one teacher.
Local 4 News has been following the Clintondale Community School District and was tipped off that the district is grappling with its first mass quarantine.
In a statement to Local 4 News, superintendent Roderick Broadnax confirmed the situation saying, “COVID cases, unfortunately, interrupted campus life in the Clintondale Community School District this week. Among those affected are 104 eighth graders and one seventh grader at Clintondale Middle School who are quarantined because of an exposure to a single teacher who tested positive for COVID last week.”
Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 28, 2021
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful final week of September with next rain chance this weekend
As promised, we are well on our way to a spectacular final week of September weather.
A huge bubble of high pressure will dominate our weather through the end of the work week, and you know what I always say, “big bubble, no trouble.”
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Just more than a week after a Local 4 Defenders investigation exposed problems at the Wayne County Morgue, the medical examiner was brought in before a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services board. Click here to read more.
- NBA legend and Detroit’s own Chris Webber was back in town Tuesday for his latest business venture, a $50 million cannabis facility on 22nd Street in Corktown. Click here to read more.
- Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey, 47, has pleaded guilty to bribery charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. Click here to read more.
- A distraught Detroit family reached out to the Local 4 Defenders about the troubling shooting of Deonta Thomas. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
House Republicans go after UIA, draft legislation aimed at protecting Michiganders
House Republicans say this is just the beginning. GOP members are currently drafting the wording of legislation they hope to introduce soon aimed at reforming the Unemployment Insurance Agency.
“The agency doesn’t work for the people and that has to change,” said State Rep. Steve Johnson (R-Wayland).