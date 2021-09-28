Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful final week of September with next rain chance this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – As promised, we are well on our way to a spectacular final week of September weather!

A huge bubble of high pressure will dominate our weather through the end of the work week, and you know what I always say, “big bubble, no trouble.”

That high will translate into abundant sunshine which will keep our days mostly sunny and pleasant through Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the 40s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) in rural areas to nearly 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in our urban heat island closer to Detroit.

So when is our next rain chance? Unfortunately, sometime this weekend.

The computer models admittedly do not have a good handle on the evolving weather pattern.

My gut feeling based upon everything I’ve seen this afternoon is that we’ll get through at least part of Saturday dry, perhaps, with some luck, all the way through late afternoon.

Ad

Then rain chances increase, and we have a higher chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Obviously, highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius) won’t feel the same as it did during the week under that sunshine.

The unsettled pattern looks to stick around into the first few days of next week so, if you have been meaning to get some grass seed down, later this week is the time to do it!

Track the weather