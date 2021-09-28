Nightside Report Sept. 27, 2021: Ford announces $11.4 billion investment for EV and battery production at new plants, pregnant women targeted with false COVID vaccine information, bipartisan ballot proposal would change how Michigan elects future US presidents

Ford announces $11.4 billion investment for EV and battery production at brand new Tennessee, Kentucky plants
DETROIT – Ford Motor Company plans to invest $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs at three new plants in Tennessee and Kentucky to produce the automaker’s next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles.
The “Blue Oval City” complex will be constructed on a nearly 6-square-mile site in west Tennessee where Ford workers will build next-generation electric F-Series pickups and advanced batteries, Ford announced Monday. But that’s not all: A new “BlueOvalSK Battery Park” is to be built in central Kentucky consisting of twin battery plants that will power a new lineup of Ford and Lincoln EVs.
