Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report Sept. 27, 2021: Ford announces $11.4 billion investment for EV and battery production at new plants, pregnant women targeted with false COVID vaccine information, bipartisan ballot proposal would change how Michigan elects future US presidents

Here are tonight’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Ford Motor Company's "Blue Oval City" plant rendering
Ford Motor Company's "Blue Oval City" plant rendering (Ford Motor Company)

Ford announces $11.4 billion investment for EV and battery production at brand new Tennessee, Kentucky plants

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company plans to invest $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs at three new plants in Tennessee and Kentucky to produce the automaker’s next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The “Blue Oval City” complex will be constructed on a nearly 6-square-mile site in west Tennessee where Ford workers will build next-generation electric F-Series pickups and advanced batteries, Ford announced Monday. But that’s not all: A new “BlueOvalSK Battery Park” is to be built in central Kentucky consisting of twin battery plants that will power a new lineup of Ford and Lincoln EVs.

Click here to read more.

Coronavirus Vaccine: Experts say pregnant women are being targeted with deliberately false COVID vaccine information

Metro Detroit weather: Clear and cool Monday night as temperatures drop to the 50s

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/
The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • On Monday, the former chairmen of the Democrat and Republican parties in Michigan announced their support for a new ballot initiative that would make this a winner take all state when it comes to our electoral votes. Click here to read more.
  • A dog was rescued after being found trapped and frightened at the bottom of an open sewer hole in Detroit. It took a team effort to rescue the dog. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit police seek man who tried to abduct, kiss girl while she walked home from school. Click here to read more.
  • Driver killed, 3 hurt when van causes 4-car crash at construction backup on US 23 in Monroe County. Click here to read more.

Michigan reports 7,733 new COVID cases, 35 deaths -- average of 2,578 cases per day

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Natasha Dado is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter